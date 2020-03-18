Morrisons has not asked UK govt to get army to protect stores - CEO

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - The boss of Morrisons, Britain’s fourth biggest supermarket group, said the company had not asked the government about involving the army in protecting stores and depots given unprecedented panic buying due to coronavirus.

“If the question is ‘has there been any conversations with the government about involving the army’, I think that’s a question for the government,” chief executive David Potts told reporters.

“I don’t think there’s been any questions posed by this company to the government about the army,” he said. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)