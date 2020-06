LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Morrisons will make immediate payments to its smaller suppliers for a further three months to help them through the ongoing coronavirus crisis, it said on Monday.

Morrisons, the UK’s No. 4 supermarket chain, implemented the faster payment scheme in March to run until the end of May to help small foodmakers and farmers with their cashflow. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)