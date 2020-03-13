Moscow's Russian Business Week postponed because of coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 13 (Reuters) - Moscow’s Russian Business Week, scheduled for March 16-19, was postponed due to coronavirus concerns and could be moved to the autumn, said the head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Alexander Shokhin on Friday.

Russia has already cancelled its flagship annual St Petersburg International Economic Forum, scheduled for June, as a precaution against the virus.

Russia has officially reported 34 cases of coronavirus and says that nobody has died.