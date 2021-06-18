Moscow extends coronavirus restrictions until June 29

MOSCOW, June 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s capital will extend COVID-19 restrictions imposed this week until June 29, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday, after a fresh spike in daily cases.

The measures include bans on mass public events and closing cafes and restaurants at night, he said on his blog. Sobyanin said this week Moscow was facing a new, more aggressive and infectious, coronavirus variant. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alison Williams)