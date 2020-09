FILE PHOTO: First graders attend a ceremony marking the start of the new school year, as schools reopen after the summer break and the lockdown due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday that the Russian capital would extend a planned school holiday in October to two weeks in bid to stem the coronavirus.

Sobyanin said students would be off from school from Oct. 5-18.