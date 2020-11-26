Moscow awaits large supplies of COVID-19 vaccine for mass vaccination

FILE PHOTO: Bottles with Russia's "Sputnik-V" vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen before inoculation at a clinic in Tver, Russia October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow is ready for a mass vaccination against COVID-19 and is currently awaiting large supplies of vaccine, its Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday.

Sobyanin said there were no plans to put Moscow under lockdown even though Russia has been reporting record high numbers of new coronavirus infections and deaths in the past few weeks.

Russia says its Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19, as Moscow rushes to keep pace with Western drugmakers in the race for an effective vaccine.