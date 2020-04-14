Suit maker Moss Bros delays results to late July

April 14 (Reuters) - Moss Bros has delayed its full-year results to late July, the suit and formal clothing maker said on Tuesday, following calls from regulators to defer corporate results so that companies can better assess the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their business.

The company, which was earlier scheduled to post results for the year ended Jan. 25 in late May, warned last month that the pandemic will significantly reduce its revenue and profit for the new year. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)