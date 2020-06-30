Los Angeles announces 'hard pause' on movie theater reopenings in biggest U.S market

LOS ANGELES, June 29 (Reuters) - Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Monday announced he was taking a “hard pause” on when movie theaters in the city can reopen, citing an increase in coronavirus cases.

Los Angeles County is the biggest movie theater market in the Unites States.

“We have hit a hard pause on opening any more businesses such as movie theaters, bowling alleys, playgrounds, concert halls, theme parks or other entertainment venues,” Garcetti said at a news briefing.