Retailer Mr Price's sales down 22.1% since S.Africa declared state of disaster

JOHANNESBURG, March 26 (Reuters) - South Africa’s budget retailer Mr Price said on Thursday its sales have declined 22.1% since President Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster on March 15 following the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

Mr Price, known for its no-frills clothing and furniture stores, said sales are for the period starting March 16 to March 24 and it anticipates making no sales in South Africa over the 21-day lockdown period, which starts on Thursday.

South Africa sales account for 92% of group sales.