Healthcare
March 26, 2020 / 3:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

Retailer Mr Price's sales down 22.1% since S.Africa declared state of disaster

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 26 (Reuters) - South Africa’s budget retailer Mr Price said on Thursday its sales have declined 22.1% since President Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster on March 15 following the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

Mr Price, known for its no-frills clothing and furniture stores, said sales are for the period starting March 16 to March 24 and it anticipates making no sales in South Africa over the 21-day lockdown period, which starts on Thursday.

South Africa sales account for 92% of group sales. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below