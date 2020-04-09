MSCI postpones entering Kuwait stocks into EM index - Kuwait state news agency

DUBAI, April 9 (Reuters) - MSCI will postpone entering Kuwaiti companies’ stocks into the its Emerging Markets Index from May to November due to the coronavirus outbreak, state news agency KUNA said on Thursday, citing the Capital Markets Authority.

MSCI Inc, the world’s largest index provider, said late last year it would reclassify the MSCI Kuwait Indexes from frontier to emerging markets after the Kuwaiti equity market had met all the necessary requirements, a move expected to generate billions of dollars of inflows.