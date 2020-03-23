MTU Aero suspends production at European sites due to coronavirus

FRANKFURT/PARIS, March 23 (Reuters) - German aircraft engine maker MTU Aero Engines on Monday said it would temporarily suspend work at several of its European factories in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The group will, for a three-week period from March 30, halt manufacturing at its sites in Munich and Rzeszow, Poland, where engines are assembled or engine components are made. It cited supply interruptions that have already begun.

The company will suspend operations at its engine maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities in Germany in Hanover and Ludwigsfelde a week later, it said.

“We have been calm, united and resolute while withstanding the first phase of this crisis. In the coming phase and during the ramping back up of facilities, we will rely on the ability and extensive experience of our employees,” CEO Reiner Winkler said.

On a conference call on Monday, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury appeared surprised by the move and said Airbus would hold discussions with the supplier to clarify its plans.

MTU contributes to the Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan which powers almost all recent Airbus single-aisle aircraft. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tim Hepher Editing by Michelle Martin)