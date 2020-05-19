Abu Dhabi's Mubadala says subsidiary begins producing N95 masks with Honeywell

DUBAI, May 19 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company said on Tuesday its subsidiary Strata Manufacturing has started to produce the N95 face masks used to protect medical workers fighting the deadly coronavirus.

The venture, in partnership with Honeywell International , will have an annual output capacity of over 30 million masks, Mubadala said in a statement.

“This manufacturing line will not only be able to meet the national requirements of the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) health industry...but also transform the UAE into an exporter of this critical product,” Mubadala said.

The UAE currently imports all the N95 masks it requires, the statement added.

Strata, established in 2009, has an aero parts manufacturing facility in Al Ain, an oasis town within the Abu Dhabi emirate, producing components for Airbus, Boeing and others.

The UAE has confirmed 24,190 cases of the coronavirus with 224 deaths.