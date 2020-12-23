Alitalia to restart flights to and from London on Thursday

MILAN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Alitalia will restart daily flights to and from London on Thursday after getting clearance from the Italian health ministry, the flagship carrier said on Wednesday.

The Italian flag carrier said passengers travelling from London would have to be residents of Italy or have urgent reasons for their journey, and would have to present negative COVID-19 tests carried out within the past 72 hours.

Flights to London had been suspended after the Italian government called for a halt to try and stop the spread of a new mutation of the coronavirus circulating in Britain.