Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Emerging Markets

Myanmar's Suu Kyi 'gravely concerned' about coronavirus, lawyer says

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi attends the opening session of the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines, November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

(Reuters) - Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi is “gravely concerned” about the country’s worsening coronavirus situation, her lawyer said on Monday.

Khin Maung Zaw said Suu Kyi voiced her concern during a meeting of her legal team before a court appearance on Monday. Suu Kyi has been detained since a Feb. 1 coup and is on trial charged with multiple offences, which her legal team reject.

Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up