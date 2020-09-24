Myanmar reports 1,000 coronavirus cases in one day in record rise

Slideshow ( 2 images )

YANGON (Reuters) - Myanmar reported 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, in a record daily rise, as the total number of deaths in the country so far rose to 150.

The Southeast Asian nation has now recorded 8,344 total cases, more than double the number in neighbouring Thailand, which has a bigger population.

The country has locked down its biggest city, Yangon, and air and overland travel in the country has been halted.

In a statement, the health ministry urged people to follow the rules and regulations and said the results of that effort would be seen within two weeks.