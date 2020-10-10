Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
APAC

Myanmar reports more than 2,000 daily coronavirus cases in new record

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Slideshow ( 5 images )

YANGON (Reuters) - Myanmar’s health ministry reported 2,158 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday in a record daily rise, along with 32 new deaths.

The Southeast Asian nation has locked down its biggest city, Yangon, and air and overland travel in the country has been halted.

A total of 26,064 cases and 598 deaths have been reported in Myanmar, the vast majority since a second wave began in mid-August.

The country is preparing to hold a general election on Nov. 8.

Reporting by Shoon Naing; Editing by Ros Russell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up