Myanmar reports 1,000 coronavirus cases in one day in record rise

YANGON (Reuters) - Myanmar reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, in a record daily rise, as the total number of deaths in the country so far rose to 150.

The Southeast Asian nation reported 1,052 infections, making a total of 8,344 cases, more than double the number in neighbouring Thailand, which has a bigger population.

The country has locked down its biggest city, Yangon, and air and overland travel in the country has been halted.

In a statement, the health ministry urged people to follow the rules and regulations and said the results of that effort would be seen within two weeks.