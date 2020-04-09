Naked Wines expects sales to top forecast as demand surges during virus lockdown

April 9 (Reuters) - UK-based online wine seller Naked Wine said on Thursday demand has risen during the coronavirus lockdown, and it now expects to top its 2020 sales forecast.

The company said it expects revenue to be in excess of 200 million pounds ($247.74 million) for the year ending March 31, higher than company compiled consensus of 198.9 million pounds, but added that future trading dynamics remain uncertain. ($1 = 0.8073 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)