Naspers says its businesses hit by disruptions from coronavirus outbreak

JOHANNESBURG, April 8 (Reuters) - South African e-commerce group Naspers said on Wednesday a number of its divisions had been hurt by the coronavirus outbreak, but that it was too early to estimate the impact on the group’s performance.

The company said its classifieds and payments and fintech divisions had seen initial declines in traffic or volumes, while its food delivery and online retail businesses were also facing complications as a result of lockdowns and restrictions in a number of its markets. (Reporting by Emma Rumney. Editing by Jane Merriman)