French finance minister to meet with PSA, Renault bosses

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday he will meet later in the day with the heads of French carmarkers Renault and PSA to discuss ways to help the sector cope with a sudden drop in production over coronavirus.

“Today I will have a talk with the heads of Renault and PSA as the car sector has come to a halt,” Le Maire told BFM Business radio.

“The situation is extremely clear...It is out of the question to see big French companies disappear... If to protect our national patrimony, we have to resort to nationalisation, we are prepared to that far,” he added. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Leigh Thomas)