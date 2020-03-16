Britain's Nationwide opens branches early for elderly during virus outbreak

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s Nationwide Building Society said it will open some of its branches early for elderly and vulnerable customers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Nationwide said it will open 100 of its branches from 0800 instead of 0900 GMT for customers aged 70 and above or those with underlying health conditions, with an option to expand the trial to its 650-outlet network if effective.

The move comes as Britain mulls enforcing self-isolation on people aged 70 or over as a means of protecting those more vulnerable to the virus. (Reporting By Lawrence White, Editing by Sinead Cruise)