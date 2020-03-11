NBA-Warriors to play Thursday home game with no fans due to coronavirus

March 11 (Reuters) - The Golden State Warriors will play their Thursday home game without spectators because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus, the San Francisco-based NBA team said on Wednesday.

The decision was announced shortly after the city and county of San Francisco announced a two-week ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus.

After hosting the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, the Warriors will play their next five games on the road before returning home to face the Atlanta Hawks on March 25. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Alison Williams)