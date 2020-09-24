Pac-12 to play football starting later this year -Politico

Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Pac-12 conference will play football starting later this year, after officials reversed a decision to postpone the season because of the coronavirus pandemic, Politico reported on Thursday.

In August the Pac-12 had canceled the college football season and all other sports for the remainder of 2020.

The reversal follows an announcement by the Big Ten conference last week that it would begin football games in October. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham in Washington; Editing by Sandra Maler)