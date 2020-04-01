Pool of negative-yielding bonds in euro area drops sharply in March - Tradeweb

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - The pool of negative-yielding investment grade corporate bonds in euros shrank to a mere 1% of the total market in March, data from electronic trading platform Tradeweb showed on Wednesday.

The market value of negative-yielding investment grade corporate bonds on the Tradeweb platform stood at just 40.3 billion euros as of the end of March, or 1.21% of a total market worth around 3.3 trillion euros, according to data from the firm.

That would mark the lowest since at least 2016, according to Tradeweb’s data that goes back to that year.

The corporate bond market has been hurt by a sharp sell-off in risk assets in recent weeks in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

Government bonds meanwhile have faced selling pressure from a surge in fiscal spending to combat the fallout of the virus.

The market value of negative-yielding euro zone government bonds on Tradeweb fell to around 4.04 trillion euros as of the end of March, or roughly 50 percent of the total market worth 8 trillion euros, according to Tradeweb.

That fell from around 5.26 trillion euros as of the end of February and was the lowest since May last year. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Yoruk Bahceli)