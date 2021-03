FILE PHOTO: A person receives a dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Antwerp, Belgium March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A Dutch watchdog has received reports of two people who developed blood clots and low platelet counts after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, news agency ANP reported on Thursday.

The Dutch government paused its rollout of AstraZeneca’s vaccine on Sunday after being advised to do so by the country’s medicines regulator.