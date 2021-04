AMSTERDAM, April 2 (Reuters) - The Netherlands on Friday halted use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for people under 60 following the death of a woman who had received a shot, national news agency ANP said, citing the Health Ministry.

Around 10,000 scheduled appointments for vaccinations will be scrapped as a result of the decision, the report said. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Toby Sterling)