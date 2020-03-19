Dutch banks agree to 6-month freeze on loan repayments for small business

AMSTERDAM, March 19 (Reuters) - Major Dutch banks including ING Groep and ABN Amro have agreed to give small businesses a six-month delay in interest payments on loans, the country’s banking industry association said on Thursday.

The Dutch Union of Banks said the measures would apply to any loan of up to 2.5 million euros. “For the group with larger obligations, banks will follow further developments closely,” the union said in a statement. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Alex Richardson)