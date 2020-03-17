Dutch central bank lowers capital demands to soften corona hit

AMSTERDAM, March 17 (Reuters) - The Dutch central bank said on Tuesday it would lower capital requirements for the biggest Dutch banks in order to keep credit flowing and to limit the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy.

The central bank said the measure would free up more than 8 billion euros ($8.78 billion) in capital for the three dominant banks in the Netherlands, ING , Rabobank and ABN Amro, which could ultimately lead to 200 billion euros in extra loans. ($1 = 0.9113 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer Editing by Gareth Jones)