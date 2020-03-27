Dutch central bank urges banks to scrap dividend plans

AMSTERDAM, March 27 (Reuters) - Dutch banks should scrap plans for dividend payouts and share buybacks in light of the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the Dutch central bank said on Friday.

“We don’t have the power to prohibit banks from paying dividends. But we expect them to be very careful in the current circumstances”, DNB director Frank Elderson told reporters.

“We have given banks room to lower their buffers in order to support the economy. That money cannot be used for payouts to shareholders”, Elderson said. Banks risked ruining their reputation if they were to reward shareholders while governments are spending billions to keep companies afloat, he said. (Reporting by Bart Meijer, editing by Larry King)