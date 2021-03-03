Dutch police: explosive "must have been placed" at coronavirus testing location

AMSTERDAM, March 3 (Reuters) - Dutch police on Wednesday said a coronavirus testing location appeared to have been intentionally targeted after an explosion went off before the site opened.

The blast in the town of Bovenkarspel, north of the capital Amsterdam, shattered windows but caused no injuries, police said.

The explosive “must have been placed” there, a police spokesman told Reuters. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Writing by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Toby Chopra)