Market News
April 24, 2020 / 1:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Dutch 2020 government deficit could hit 11.8% of GDP

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 24 (Reuters) - The Dutch government’s budget deficit could rise to 90 billion euros ($97 billion) or 11.8% of GDP in 2020 due to spending to counter the financial impact of the country’s coronavirus outbreak, the finance ministry said on Friday in a statement.

The ministry said those numbers were a “first, raw estimate.”

In March, the government said it would need to borrow up to 55 billion more than previously planned to pay for the measures. ($1 = 0.9266 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jon Boyle)

