Dutch government to offer 12 bln euros in credit guarantees -FD

AMSTERDAM, April 7 (Reuters) - The Dutch government is preparing a credit guarantee package worth 12 billion euros ($13 billion) to ensure companies can keep buying and selling goods without worrying their trading partner will default, newspaper FD reported on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the ministry of finance said the government has been working on credit insurance support but could not immediately confirm details of the FD report.

The paper cited “multiple sources in The Hague” as saying the package for credit insurers, similar to those announced by Germany and France, was in the works as banks and insurers are becoming reluctant to provide cover.