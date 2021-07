FILE PHOTO: People walk past restaurants and bars as the Netherlands battles to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Amsterdam, Netherlands October 14 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands on Friday re-imposed restrictions on nightclubs, restaurants and music festivals just weeks after they were lifted, in an effort to halt a sudden surge in COVID-19 infections, mostly among young adults.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the measures would take effect from Saturday morning and remain in place until Aug. 14.