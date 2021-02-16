Dutch court: nighttime coronavirus curfew to remain in place pending appeal

AMSTERDAM, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Appeals judges on Tuesday said a nighttime coronavirus curfew should continue to be enforced in the Netherlands after a lower court found the measure introduced by the government last month lacked legal basis.

In the decision, judges said the interests of the state in containing the pandemic “carried greater weight” and that the curfew would remain in place until a government appeal can be heard. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Bart Meijer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)