Dutch PM Rutte says COVID-19 policy will be eased slightly

THE HAGUE, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday announced a slight easing of COVID-19 restrictions, allowing schools and hairdressers to reopen, as the government seeks to relieve months of lockdown even as infection rates rise again.

“We want to make a few more things possible,” Rutte told a press conference but warned that the measures were “not irreversible”.

A controversial night-time curfew will remain in place until March 15, Rutte said, as health experts warn of a new wave of infections due to the rise of more contagious variants of the virus. (Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg)