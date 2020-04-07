Dutch government says no again to using eurobonds for virus crisis

AMSTERDAM, April 7 (Reuters) - The Dutch finance minister Wopke Hoekstra repeated on Tuesday that the Netherlands would not support the use of “eurobonds” to combat Europe’s coronavirus outbreak and it would only support using the European Stablity Mechanism (ESM) with conditions.

“Eurobonds, I wouldn’t do that, and the cabinet also wouldn’t do that,” Hoekstra told parliament before a meeting of eurozone finance ministers, adding that there must always be conditions attached to using ESM.