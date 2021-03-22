Dutch government should be tested for COVID-19 - health minister

AMSTERDAM, March 22 (Reuters) - Members of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s government should get tested for COVID-19 after a cabinet minister came down with the illness, the health minister said on Monday.

Health Minister De Jonge was quoted by Dutch news agency ANP as saying they should get tested, but do not need to go into quarantine after the deputy minister for economic affairs, Mona Keijzer, tested positive.

Keijzer, who announced her infection on Twitter earlier on Monday, was at a weekly cabinet meeting on Friday attended by Rutte and more than a dozen senior government officials.

Discussions are under way in The Hague, the seat of government, to form a new coalition after Rutte’s conservative VVD party won parliamentary elections on March 15-17. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Alison Williams)