Dutch govt says it must study court order to end night-time curfew

AMSTERDAM, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Dutch government said on Tuesday it must study a court ruling that orders it to immediately end a night-time curfew introduced in January as part of measures to counter the spread of the coronavirus.
A spokewoman for the Justice Ministry said the government was still taking stock of Tuesday’s surprise ruling by the Hague District Court and had no further comment at this stage.
