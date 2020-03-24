Toys trump clothes as virus lockdown changes Dutch shopping habits - ING

AMSTERDAM, March 24 (Reuters) - Dutch consumers are spending less on clothes and gasoline and more on groceries and toys as a lockdown due to the coronavirus keeps people at home and children out of school, ING bank said Tuesday.

The change in shopping habits was revealed when ING , the Netherlands’ largest financial group, looked at a snapshot of debit card payments on March 19, 2020, and compared it with a year earlier.

The overall number of payments fell 21%, with fuel station payments down 43% and restaurant transactions down 81% due to the lockdown, while supermarket purchases climbed 7%.

Transactions on clothes and personal care products were down by more than 50%, while payments at toy stores rose by 16%.