Airlines

Dutch KLM halts long-haul flights due to new COVID-19 rule

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Jan 20 (Reuters) - KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France KLM, will halt all its 270 weekly long-haul flights to the Netherlands from Friday after new COVID-19 rules were imposed by the Dutch government, a spokeswoman for the airline said.

Among a series of new regulations announced on Wednesday was a requirement for passengers and crew to show evidence of a second negative rapid coronavirus test taken just before departure.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Kevin Liffey

