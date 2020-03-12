UPDATE 1-Dutch central bank's Knot says recession is possible

(Adds quote from Knot on possibility of lowering rates)

AMSTERDAM, March 12 (Reuters) - The head of the Netherlands’ central bank, Klaas Knot, on Thursday said the Dutch economy could fall into recession in 2020, depending on the impact of the coronavirus.

On March 3, government policy adviser CPB forecast that growth in the Dutch economy would slow to 1.4% in 2020 and possibly to 0.9% in the event of a serious coronavirus outbreak in Europe that continued into the second half of the year.

“That seems like an optimistic scenario,” Knot said on the Nieuwsuur television program. “That’s possible, but that assumes that the virus is quickly brought under control. There are less favorable scenarios.”

Earlier on Thursday, the European Central Bank eased its lending terms to help support banks, but did not lower interest rates in response to the shock caused by coronavirus.

Knot, a member of the ECB’s governing council, said that there was “nothing stopping us from lowering interest rates if that’s what’s needed.”

But “monetary policy works usually by confidence, bringing back confidence, yet as long as this virus is not under control we can’t bring confidence back to the markets,” he said.

“So it better that we hold this ammunition until we can do that again.” (Reporting by Toby Sterling, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)