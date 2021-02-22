Dutch restaurant association suing state over coronavirus closure

AMSTERDAM, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The national association of restaurants and catering businesses in the Netherlands said it will sue the Dutch state to overturn lockdown measures that it fears will lead to a flood of bankruptcies.

Koninklijke Horeca Nederland (KHN), the largest organisation representing Dutch hospitality businesses, said it was taking the step because the government had provided no clear plan for reopening four months after they were ordered closed.

The suit would also seek unspecified damages, a statement said. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by David Evans)