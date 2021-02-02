Dutch PM Rutte says country's lockdown to continue through March 2

AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday said most of the country’s lockdown measures, many of which have been in place since October, will remain in place for weeks due to fears that variant strains of coronavirus will lead to a surge in new cases.

“It is inescapable to extend the current lockdown almost entirely until at least March 2,” despite falling case numbers in the country, Rutte said during a press conference.

The government is still weighing whether to continue an evening curfew that sparked riots past Feb. 10, Rutte said. (Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Chris Reese)