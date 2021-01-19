Already in lockdown, Dutch to toughen measures against COVID-19: minister

FILE PHOTO: People walk an empty shopping street as Netherlands is set to extend the lockdown as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Rotterdam, Netherlands January 12 2021, REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch government will soon announce new measures to help fight the country’s coronavirus epidemic, ANP press agency reported on Tuesday, citing the country’s Health Minister Hugo de Jonge.

The Dutch government has been weighing a night time curfew in addition to its current lockdown measures, which include a ban on public gatherings and the closure of schools, restaurants and non-essential stores.