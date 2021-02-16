Dutch PM Rutte asks country to abide by curfew despite court ruling

AMSTERDAM, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte urged citizens on Tuesday to continue to respect a night-time curfew intended to slow the spread of coronavirus despite a court ruling that found it lacked legal foundation.

In a televised press conference called after the Hague Court ordered an end to the curfew, which has been in place since January, Rutte said his government would appeal the ruling and that the measure was needed in any case. (Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Gareth Jones)