REFILE- Dutch Senate approves law ensuring night-time curfew stays

(Refiles to delete extraneous word in first sentence)

THE HAGUE, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Dutch Senate on Friday backed emergency legislation submitted by the government to maintain a night-time coronavirus curfew after a court ruled earlier in the week that the measure lacked legal justification.

Passed by a 45-13 vote, it ensures that one of the government’s key strategies to contain the virus will remain in place after being shot down by a district court on Tuesday. (Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg;Editing by Leslie Adler)