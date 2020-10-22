Coronavirus cases in the Netherlands climb by more than 9,000, a new record

AMSTERDAM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The number of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands climbed by more than 9,000 in 24 hours, a new record, data released by the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) on Thursday showed.

The RIVM registered 9,271 new COVID-19 cases in one of Europe’s second-wave hotspots, roughly a week after the government imposed “partial lockdown” measures including the closure of bars and restaurants. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Mark Potter)