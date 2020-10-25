Coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit new record, up by more than 10,000

FILE PHOTO: A patient infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is carried on a stretcher to a trauma helicopter to be transferred from the Flevo Hospital to Germany, where hospitals are helping by taking over Dutch coronavirus disease patients now that the number of hospital admissions continues to rise, in Almere, Netherlands October 23, 2020, REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The number of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands jumped by more than 10,000 in 24 hours, hitting a new record, data released by the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) on Sunday showed.

The RIVM reported 10,203 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Dutch government imposed partial lockdown measures to contain the spread of the virus on Oct. 14, including the closure of all bars and restaurants in the country.