Coronavirus cases in the Netherlands remain above 10,000 in past 24 hours-data

FILE PHOTO: A patient infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is transported to a trauma helicopter to be transferred from the Flevo Hospital to Germany, where hospitals are helping by taking over Dutch coronavirus disease patients now that the number of hospital admissions continues to rise, in Almere, Netherlands October 23, 2020, REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands remained above 10,000 over the past hours, near a record high, data released by the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) on Thursday showed.

The RIVM said the number of confirmed new cases of COVID-19 was 10,264, just below a high of 10,343 on Oct. 26. The number is being closely watched by the Dutch government, which is weighing tighter curbs.