FILE PHOTO: Members of the medical personnel wearing full protective suits are seen as they treat a patient infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the intensive care unit at Maastricht UMC+ Hospital in Maastricht, Netherlands, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - New coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by more than 9,000 in 24 hours, the highest level since early January, data released on Thursday showed.

The National Institute for Health (RIVM) recorded 9,648 cases, indicating a rising trend just days before plans to easy tough lockdown restrictions.